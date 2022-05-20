ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Identifying 3 New York Mets trade targets after Max Scherzer injury

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1l3w_0fkwIj7d00

The Max Scherzer injury was the latest blow for a New York Mets rotation already dealing with substantial losses. Now without their co-aces until after the All-Star Break, the Mets will likely need to add pitching before long.

Scherzer and Jacob deGrom aren’t the only front-line starters sidelined indefinitely. Tylor Megill is on the 15-day IL with right biceps inflammation and there isn’t a clear timeline for his return. Even when he rejoins the rotation, New York would be counting on a lot of innings from oft-injured starters Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post the Mets have recently scouted several of the rumored MLB trade candidates . Given those in-person looks happened before the injuries to Scherzer and Megill, acquiring a starting pitcher feels even more likely,

Related: MLB mock draft 2022

Here are three starting pitchers the New York Mets could target and plug into their rotation.

Tyler Mahle, Cincinnati Reds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjJOo_0fkwIj7d00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds have already let teams know they are ready to continue their firesale. It’s led to numerous teams sending evaluators to take a close look at Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle. While Castillo is the better starter, Mahle would be more affordable to acquire.

  • New York Mets trade: Ronny Mauricio, Joel Diaz, Calvin Ziegler, Dominic Smith
  • Cincinnati Reds trade: Tyler Mahle

Using Baseball Trade Values , this deal slightly favors the Mets. However, Cincinnati is looking for rebuild pieces and this deal provides just that. Dominic Smith is under contract through 2024 and provides a nice left-handed bat for the Reds’ lineup. Ronny Mauricio is the headliner in this deal, giving Cincinnati a future long-term infielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQflC_0fkwIj7d00
Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

As for the Mets, Mahle would fit in nicely. After surrendering 16 earned runs and 11 walks in April, the 27-year-old righty has settled down. He owns a 2.60 ERA over his last three starters, including a 27.3% strikeout rate with a 0.81 WHIP. Moving to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark could help him maintain the form we’ve seen the past two seasons (3.72 ERA in 227.2 IP), allowing him to function as a mid-rotation starter through 2023.

Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kke09_0fkwIj7d00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This is the dream target for the New York Mets rotation. Having already struck a deal once with the Oakland A’s to acquire Chris Bassitt, the front office could pick up the phone again. Montas could immediately step in as the ace of the Mets’ rotation and if everyone returns, he’d be a fantastic No. 3 starter in October.

  • New York Mets acquire: Frankie Montas
  • Oakland Athletics acquire: Brett Baty, Calvin Ziegler, Robert Dominguez, Dominic Smith

Fans certainly won’t like the idea of trading Brett Baty. With that said, it’s going to take a premium prospect to land a high-end pitcher. Oakland wanted Andrew Vaughn for Montas from the Chicago White Sox and if Francisco Alvarez won’t move, the A’s will insist New York trades Baty.

Frankly, Montas justifies the cost. Since the 2021 All-Star Break, Montas owns an exceptional 2.71 ERA with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a .199 batting average allowed in 136 innings. The swing-and-miss stuff he brings to the table warrants the ‘ace’ label and a competitive environment with a great coaching staff might get even more out of him.

Think about the rotation in October. deGrom, Scherzer, Montas and either Megill or Chris Bassitt. That’s a pitching staff that can lead this team to a World Series title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQV3d_0fkwIj7d00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings 2022: New York Yankees remain best MLB team, Mets tumble

José Quintana, Pittsburgh Pirates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZJZV_0fkwIj7d00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very possible the Mets decide to take a more conservative approach in the trade market, simply acquiring someone who can eat innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates want to keep adding depth to their farm system, making 33-year-old José Quintana very expendable.

  • New York Mets trade: Jordany Ventura, Nick Meyer
  • Pittsburgh Pirates trade: José Quintana

There is nothing exciting about Quintana. He’s a rental for the 2022 season on an expiring contract and he’s outperforming his stuff this year. Absorbing the remainder of Quintana’s $2 million salary isn’t an issue, Pittsburgh will just want two low-end flier prospects to roll the dice on.

The veteran southpaw (2.10 ERA, 4.17 SIERA) can function as a back-end starter. He’ll eat five or six innings per start, keeping bad teams under three runs and at least providing New York with a chance to win any time he takes the mound against fellow No. 5 starters.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
InsideHook

What Yankee Fans Did Yesterday Was Absolutely Abhorrent

I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Incident

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the weekend controversy involving White Sox star Tim Anderson and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson and Anderson nearly came to blows during Saturday's game after the New York infielder called Anderson "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said after the game it was a racist remark, while Donaldson claimed he said it jokingly because Anderson had referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mets could solve their DH woes with trade for Colordo infielder

Despite pleads from baseball purists, National League teams now feature a designated hitter in their lineups year-round. Though many were staunchly opposed to the new rule, one NL team appeared set to benefit from the change, at least on paper. The New York Mets were a defensively incompetent team from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lose Joey Gallo following worrying injury update

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal update ahead of their doubleheader on Sunday. With two games against the Chicago White Sox on the docket for Sunday, the Yankees will be without a pair of key players for both legs, and potentially longer. According to the team, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
José Quintana
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Frankie Montas
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals Aroldis Chapman is dealing with concerning injury

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman failed to keep things close when called upon in the ninth inning on Sunday in a 1-1 game. He surrendered a leadoff home run to AJ Pollock and allowed one more run across in the inning as the Yankees lost to the White Sox. After the game, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chapman has been dealing with an apparent injury, for which he’s been receiving treatment, via Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Ny Post#The New York Mets#The Cincinnati Reds
numberfire.com

Cardinals place Yadier Molina on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday. The Cardinals called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Herrera is expected to be the primary backup to Andrew Knizner while Molina is away from the club. Knizner is starting on Monday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Molina will also be ineligible for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Tony La Russa, Michael Kopech drop truth bombs after Tim Anderson quiets Yankee Stadium

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Names New York Mets Potential Suitors for Aaron Judge

After declining a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees that would've amassed to an eight-year, $230.5 million deal, Aaron Judge's gamble has been paying off so far. Should Judge make it to free agency, clubs will be lining up for his services, and ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel says there's...
MLB
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika starting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Mazeika is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Mazeika for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy