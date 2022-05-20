ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Agent: Raiders sign journeyman WR Jordan Veasy

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6987_0fkwITwt00

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing journeyman wide receiver Jordan Veasy, the player’s agency announced Friday.

Overtime Sports Management Group shared a photo of the signing on social media but did not disclose the details.

Veasy, 26, made his NFL debut last season with the Houston Texans and appeared in two games. He played 24 snaps on offense and 26 on special teams, recording no catches and one fumble recovery.

He entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and has spent time with Tennessee, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Washington.

–Field Level Media

