ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

'Automatically Suspended': Another Texas School Prank Gets 'Out Of Hand'

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx9CW_0fkwHS1x00
Photo: Getty Images

Another Texas high school prank has gone way too far, causing damage and massive cleanup efforts. KSAT reported that a prank at New Braunfels High School on Wednesday turned into a disaster after students left behind a "huge mess."

One senior student, Liberty Ruhl , told KSAT, "They basically said anyone who came last night is automatically being suspended."

Photos were circulating showing toilet paper hanging from the ceiling. One student said he witnessed people throwing meat and eggs against the walls.

Senior Hank Boatright said, "Most of the kids were innocent, and they didn’t want any part in that. It was probably about 10 or 15."

A screenshot from an NBPD email was posted to social media, listing other damages that happened at the school. Among those damages were broken locks, clogged drains, holes in the walls, stolen trophies, and flooding from water fountains with tied-down handles.

An NBPD statement said that they arrived at the school to find "a large number of people committing acts of criminal mischief."

Some of the senior students are still questioning whether or not they will be able to walk for graduation.

Comments / 8

Linda Hammon
5d ago

no walking stage and any college that accepts them needs to be notified...parents responsibility for payments to fix damage...there must be consequences.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Crime & Safety
LoneStar 92

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Mic

Matthew McConaughey spoke out after the horrific shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#New Braunfels High School#Nbpd
lavernianews.com

Medical examiner identifies La Vernia house fire victim

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the resident of a home on C.R. 347 near La Vernia who died in a May 12 fire that claimed the home. Sylvia Silvey Wallace, 74, was home alone when the fire started, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clint Garza. Due to health issues and limited mobility, she was unable to exit the two-story house and lost her life in the fire. Her husband was at work at the time.
LA VERNIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy