PGA Championship 2022: Collin Morikawa hits tee shot right into the water, tells himself ‘great job’

TULSA — One by one, Southern Hills muddled their putting strokes, compromised their swings and stole their souls. The final round of a major championship is supposed to be a war of attrition, but Sunday at this PGA Championship turned into full-blown carnage. Callow Cameron Young took five to get down from the fairway on the par-4 16th, ending his bid. After a flying start, Rory McIlroy was within one of the eventual winning score, but he made nary a birdie over the final 13 holes and got blown away by a Sooner wind as if he were a member of the Joad family. Having spent all week crowing about his new power, Matt Fitzpatrick timidly laid up on the short par-4 17th and then chunked a wedge, leading to a fatal bogey, his third of the back nine. And then there was poor Mito Pereira. The young Chilean limped to the 72nd tee leading by one despite four bogeys in the preceding 11 holes, and then grew T. Rex arms on the most important tee shot of his life, slashing his ball into a creek. When the hole mercifully ended, Pereira had taken the most crushing final-hole double-bogey since Phil Mickelson came undone at Winged Foot 16 years ago.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO