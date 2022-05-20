ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Digital Editor-in-Chief Meredith Artley to Depart

By Alex Weprin
 4 days ago
One of CNN ’s top editorial executives, Meredith Artley, the senior vp and editor-in-chief of CNN Digital, is leaving the company.

Artley announced her decision in a memo to staff Friday morning.

“It’s been a rewarding and long run. And, it’s time for my next adventure with my family.  I am so proud to hand off to this immensely talented, diverse team,” Artley wrote. “There is so much CNN is doing so right. How exciting to think about how much farther you will go. I’ll be rooting you on, *even if* I notice an uptick in animal stories once I’m on the outside.”

A veteran of The Los Angeles Times , the International Herald Tribune and The New York Times , Artley transformed CNN’s digital presence after joining the cable news channel in 2009. While CNN has always been a major player in digital news, during Artley’s tenure its editorial output significantly increased, as the company built out a fully-fledged digital newsroom.

“CNN had always been a brass ring for me,” Artley wrote in her memo. “At the LATimes, the IHT, and the NYTimes, the CNN homepage was often spotted on newsroom desks, and our air was on all the monitors. The audience numbers were mind-blowing even back then… we would look at the competitive reports and be stunned at the digital reach CNN had.”

Artley departs CNN just a month after CNN once again found itself under new ownership, this time as part of Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the first corporate moves of the new owners was to shut down CNN’s streaming effort CNN+, which was led by CNN Digital executive Andrew Morse, who also left the company.

Chris Licht officially took over as CNN’s CEO earlier this month, and touted CNN’s digital breadth and depth in an upfront pitch this week, while also outlining a plan to reboot its morning show, and launch a new advertiser-friendly Sunday block featuring a newsmagazine and Chris Wallace.

eric elderkin
4d ago

shut it down. not too many people I know want China news network after they have been exposed to their fake news naritive

