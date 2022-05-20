ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morongo Valley, CA

MORONGO VALLEY CSD SETS PARK REOPENING, FORMS TWO COMMITTEES

Cover picture for the articleAt their meeting Wednesday, May 18th, the Morongo Valley CSD Board of Directors approved a grand reopening and dedication of Covington Park for...

