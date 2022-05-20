ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 spring semester

By Jeremy Shipe
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Several students from the KCNI/KBBN listening area earned a place on the University of Nebraska Kearney dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale....

sandhillsexpress.com

Sand Hills Express

2022 Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Conference to Take Place in Broken Bow

The Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) will hold its annual conference in Broken Bow. This is the association’s 57th conference and marks the first time the event has been held in Broken Bow. Grand Island was the host city for the first conference held in 1965. The conference...
Sand Hills Express

Area Cowboys and Cowgirls Compete at High School Rodeos in Stapleton and Thedford

Nebraska High School rodeo contestants made stops in Stapleton and Thedford over the weekend. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia was girls all around champion at the Stapleton rodeo on Saturday. Hurlburt teamed with Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff to win the team roping Saturday in a time of 8.62 seconds and placed 2nd in the breakaway roping in a time of 3.42 seconds. Other area highlights on Saturday included Cooper Bass of Brewster winning the boys cutting with a score of 73. Cooper Kursave of Arcadia won the bull riding with a score of 78 and Emma Warren of Thedford won the goat tying in a time of 8.77 seconds.
STAPLETON, NE
Sand Hills Express

NSAA Boys State Golf Championships Begin Today – Smith (SL), Kramer (SV), and Critel (Burwell) to Compete in Class D

The NSAA state boys golf championships begin today across Nebraska. Colbi Smith of South Loup, Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley, and Dillon Critel of Burwell will be among those competing at the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Smith and Kramer qualified for state by placing in the top ten individually of the D-4 district meet held las week. Critel qualified as the district champion at the D-2 district.
BURWELL, NE
Sand Hills Express

NSAA State Boys Golf Day One Recap Class D – Kramer and Smith in the Top 15

Day one of the NSAA state boys golf championships took place Tuesday. The Class D tournament is being played at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley and Colbi Smith of South Loup are both in the top 15 after round one. Smith shot an opening round of 84 which has him tied for 12th going into the final round on Wednesday. Smith struggled a bit on the front nine where he shot a 45 but then came back strong on the back nine with a 39. Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley is one shot ahead of Smith and is tied for 10th after an opening round of 83. Kramer shot a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Splits Legion Baseball Doubleheader with PWG

Broken Bow hosted Palmer Wolbach Greeley for a legion juniors and seniors baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Paul Brown Field. The Bow juniors suffered their first loss of the season falling 11-7. PWG led 6-4 after five innings but scored 5 runs in the sixth to pull away. Bow tried to mount a comeback in the 7th as they scored 3 runs in their final at bat but PWG was able to hold on for the win. Coy Wardyn led the way for the Bow juniors at the plate finishing 2 for 3 with two runs scored and 3 runs batted in.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Missoula Children’s Theater Coming to Ansley June 6-11

ANSLEY–The Missoula Children’s Theater will be coming to Ansley, Neb. June 6 through June 11 to work with students and perform the play Hansel and Gretel. The auditions, rehearsals, and performances will take place at Ansley Public Schools (1124 Cameron St, Ansley, NE 68814). Eligible participants must be going into 1st thru 12th grades. Students must attend auditions in order to participate and commit to the week of rehearsals.
ANSLEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Chamber hosts GROW Award presentations Wednesday

The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce presented two GROW Awards to member businesses on Wednesday morning. GROW Awards are presented to chamber members who are nominated for investing in their business, and therefore the community, through remodels, facility enhancements, product expansion, or by offering more services. The first GROW Award...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

USDA Awards Cozad with $300K for Pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
COZAD, NE
Sand Hills Express

Noxious Weed Control

Landowners are reminded that the time has come to be on the lookout for noxious weeds. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Legislature approved amendments to the Nebraska Noxious Weed Control Act in 1989 with the passage of LB 49. The Noxious Weed Control Act defines and places specific responsibilities for noxious weed control on landowners, individual counties, and the state of Nebraska. Noxious weeds compete with pasture and crops, reducing yields substantially. Tim Conover serves as the weed superintendent for Custer County and told Central Nebraska’s News Source that he has seen some noxious weeds such as leafy spurge starting to appear.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow City Council Holds 2 Minute Meeting

BROKEN BOW—The Broken Bow City Council gathered on Tuesday, May 24 for its regular meeting. Few items were on the agenda and the meeting lasted less than two minutes. Councilman Larry Miller made a motion to approve the consent agenda and Dave Schmidt seconded the motion. The consent agenda was approved which included approval of minutes for the May 10 council meeting, approval of bills, the April Treasurer Report, and the approval of fireworks applications for Troy Wuehler and the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Courthouse project takes another step

The Custer County Board of Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday morning in the Supervisors room of the Custer County Courthouse. A project with the steps and sidewalk on the east side of the courthouse has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Supervisor Dwain Bryner brought forward a bid and mock-ups from JEO Consulting for designing and engineering the project totaling $29,800. The project would integrate wheelchair access onto the east side of the courthouse, among other redesign elements. Lynn Longmire made a motion to have JEO do a design and engineer study, with Don Olson seconding the motion. Voting “yes” were Longmore, Olson, Kleeb, Bryner, and Myers. The sole “no” vote was from supervisor Stunkel who explained he voted no because he was concerned about the spending of the money without project cost being included. Other supervisors explained problems in the past with getting complete “engineering phase through construction phase” quotes on other projects, saying they see the project getting more quotes because of the engineering being done first and separately.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

