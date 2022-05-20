ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Deion Sanders, JSU go after five-star Alabama target

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfyLR_0fkwCEb800

Just before Nick Saban ignited college football into an inferno , Deion Sanders and Jackson State offered a prospect that Alabama has in its sights.

Peter Woods, a five-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class, picked up an offer from Jackson State on Tuesday. Woods is preparing for his senior season at Alabaster Thompson High in Alabama. The offer has come rather late in the process, as players as highly-regarded as Woods is are often locked in with commitments at this point of the season. But Woods says the timing isn’t a problem for him.

“Jackson State offering towards the end of my recruitment does nothing to their chances,” Woods told On3.com. “They can take a seat up there right next to my Top 3/4!”

“HBCU culture is 2nd to none, and there’s something special about what Coach Prime is building there, which is why the #1 player in the ‘22 class chose them. I’ve been waiting for this offer, and feel like I would 100% gel in this program. #IBelieve!”

Woods has offers from pretty much all of the Power Five heavyweights you would expect. Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama are thought to be the leaders, with Woods currently projected to be favoring Nick Saban and Alabama according to 247 Sports. Here’s what Gabe Brooks had to say about Woods.

“Explosive player that can be used in multiple defensive alignments and has some situational pass rushing ability off the edge. More than likely projects to playing with his hand in the ground at the next level. Possesses an excellent motor with the combination of good physical traits. Will need a year to develop at the next level, but has the ability to develop into a high impact starter at the collegiate level.”

Now Deion Sanders and Jackson State have thrown their name into the mix. With Travis Hunter already on the squad along with fellow blue chipper Kevin Coleman catching passes from Shedeur Sanders, folks should know by now not to count the HBCU out.

The post Deion Sanders, JSU go after five-star Alabama target appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 71

the champ
4d ago

go to JSU were he can treated like a young man instead of these power 5 colleges where they have no culture and teachers and coaches don't care about you but on Saturday.

Reply(3)
17
THE CHAMP IS HERE...
4d ago

No place like home,Education,CHAMPIONSHIPS and Professional with hard work and dedication. Ask Najee Harris.

Reply
9
ProAmerican
4d ago

You want to win Championships...you go to Alabama...you prioritize anything else over winning...go somewhere else...Roll Tide!

Reply
10
Related
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe's Message For Nick Saban Went Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ticked off a lot of people with his recent comments about Texas A&M "buying" all of their recruits. But it was his comments about Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program that made Shannon Sharpe really go off. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe admonished Saban...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Alabama Football
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022. According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Jackson State#Alabaster Thompson High#On3 Com#247 Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Growing Criticism Of Nick Saban

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been the target of a lot of criticism over the last week. In an interview last week, Saban openly went after both Texas A&M and Jackon State, claiming that both programs paid players to commit to their respective programs. Saban even went as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Viral Stephen A. Smith Video

A video of Stephen A. Smith arriving at the arena before the Eastern Conference Finals is going viral on social media. Smith, who's covering the Eastern Conference Finals for ESPN, made his entrance at the arena. Fans had some fun with the video. "He walkin around like he been averagin...
NBA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy