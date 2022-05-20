Blake Shelton Will Be The Grand Marshal For The NASCAR All-Star Race At Texas Motor Speedway

As NASCAR gears up for their annual All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday in Fort Worth, they’ve unveiled their official Grand Marshal.

And it’s Blake Shelton.

The 45-year-old country singer’s team announced the exciting news via Instagram, also adding that he’ll be speaking with former NASCAR star and friend Clint Bowyer beforehand on FS1.

You already know Shelton is ecstatic for the opportunity, considering he’s been a very vocal NASCAR fan for quite sometime now.

And of course, we can’t forget his hilarious troll of Luke Bryan while he was expressing his excitement for NASCAR coming back in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic put the sport on a brief pause:

Dad joke level to the absolute maximum.

You gotta respect the move there, and who doesn’t love a good Luke Bryan troll?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will serve as the Honorary Starter, former Dallas Stars goalie Marty Turco will run the official Pace Care, RaeLynn will sing the National Anthem, and Flatland Cavalry and Sarah Hobbs will be involved as well.

The Open begins at 4:30pm CT on FS1.