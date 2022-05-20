ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Blake Shelton Will Be The Grand Marshal For The NASCAR All-Star Race At Texas Motor Speedway

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vr5Yy_0fkwC0KD00

As NASCAR gears up for their annual All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday in Fort Worth, they’ve unveiled their official Grand Marshal.

And it’s Blake Shelton.

The 45-year-old country singer’s team announced the exciting news via Instagram, also adding that he’ll be speaking with former NASCAR star and friend Clint Bowyer beforehand on FS1.

You already know Shelton is ecstatic for the opportunity, considering he’s been a very vocal NASCAR fan for quite sometime now.

And of course, we can’t forget his hilarious troll of Luke Bryan while he was expressing his excitement for NASCAR coming back in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic put the sport on a brief pause:

Dad joke level to the absolute maximum.

You gotta respect the move there, and who doesn’t love a good Luke Bryan troll?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will serve as the Honorary Starter, former Dallas Stars goalie Marty Turco will run the official Pace Care, RaeLynn will sing the National Anthem, and Flatland Cavalry and Sarah Hobbs will be involved as well.

The Open begins at 4:30pm CT on FS1.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ross Chastain Goes Airborne After Slamming Into Kyle Busch At NASCAR All-Star Race

Damn, scary collision down in Texas… With only a few laps remaining in Stage 2 of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was leading (all 47 laps) when lost a rear tire. Losing a ton of speed, the rest of the pack came flying around the turn and there was nowhere to go for Ross Chastain who slammed into the front of Busch’s #18 car at about 180 miles per hour, going airborne. He bundled up […] The post Ross Chastain Goes Airborne After Slamming Into Kyle Busch At NASCAR All-Star Race first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in denim shorts – and fans have the same reaction

Miranda Lambert is finally back touring, and she has not disappointed with her incredible stage outfits. The country music singer has joined Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour – which first went on the road in 2018 – and shared some incredible news with her fans while giving them a glimpse at one of her head-turning ensembles.
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR All-Star Debate

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn't here for some of the talk surrounding NASCAR's All-Star race. And taking to Twitter Sunday, he chose to address it. "So what’s this about the All Star race and it’s million dollar prize for the winner?" Dale Jr. asked. "Is it true that some think that’s not such a big deal? No way that can be the case. Just seeing some chatter on here and wonder if I’m misinterpreting something."
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Raelynn
Person
Marty Turco
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Opens Up On Pit Crew: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace made it clear last weekend that he wasn't happy with the performance from his pit crew. The 23XI Racing driver was hit with a pit road penalty in Kansas. Wallace was able to overcome it, finishing in the top 10, but he had to battle from behind due to some unfortunate pit road mistakes.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Legendary Racing Announcer Died On Sunday At 85

The world of American drag racing lost one of its most famous voices on Sunday with the passing of famed announcer Dave McClelland. He was 85 years old. McClelland was the voice of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for the better part of three decades in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. His distinct voice marked him as one of the most memorable personalities in the sport at the height of its popularity.
SPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Terrifying Crash

NASCAR fans held their breath on Sunday night while Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 car, spun out in a scary accident. Chastain went airborne after slamming into Kyle Busch during the All-Star race in Texas on Sunday night. Thankfully, everyone emerged from the crash in OK shape. Still,...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Texas Motor Speedway#Grand Marshal#Lukebryanonline#Pace Care#Flatland Cavalry
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Rocks Purple Daisy Dukes For 2022 iHeartCountry Festival In Austin: Photos

Country queen Carrie Underwood stunned yet again at the iHeartCountry Festival with some daisy dukes! She channelled some serious Y2K vibes with her outfit thanks to denim and sequins galore at the event in Austin, Texas on May 7. She rocked a bedazzled jean jacket with cutoff sleeves, point denim knee high boots, dangly rhinestone earrings, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. But perhaps the best part of her getup was the super short jagged purple daisy dukes, showing off her toned legs and making her look like a true southern star.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Irate After All-Star Race: NASCAR World Reacts

Denny Hamlin was very upset at the conclusion of NASCAR's All-Star race over the weekend after finishing second to Ryan Blaney. In a postrace interview, the 23XI driver hammered NASCAR for not following its own rules. This isn’t a Denny Hamlin judgement call. I’m just saying, ‘Whatever the rule is,...
MOTORSPORTS
SFGate

Johnson uses huge save to prevent 230 mph crash at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson used fast hands to wrestle his car out of a sideways slide that seemed headed toward a massive crash at 230 mph. He saved his car, but his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run was ruined. The seven-time NASCAR champion is locked into his first Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Autoweek.com

Jimmie Johnson Flirts with Disaster at Indy 500 Qualifying

Jimmie Johnson had arguably the closest flirt with disaster to date in the first week of practice and qualifying for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 when he came off Turn 1 on the first of his four qualifying laps Sunday and just barely missed hitting the wall on his exit out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

140K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy