Katy Perry Bails On California To Move To Kentucky: “It Reminds You That Hollywood Is Not America”

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Liza Voloshin

It appears we have yet another celebrity high tailing it out of Hollywood, and planting some roots in the country…

And it’s no other than famed singer Katy Perry.

The 37-year-old discussed her new home away from Hollywood in Kentucky, on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast recently:

“I’m living in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience… because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.”

Perry said that leaving the bustling city of Los Angeles has helped her “understand people better,” as she had gotten acclimated to the Hollywood “bubble” for so long.

She explained that her and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, whom they share a almost two-year-old daughter with, live in a “bubble” that is completely opposite of Hollywood.

Chelsea Handler also weighed in on the podcast:

“You’ve been in different bubbles, because you grew up in a bubble. You grew up super religious and that’s one bubble. Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?”

Perry replied:

“Right, it’s an anthropology study of humans.”

She also explained how motherhood was the best decision she has ever made in her life.

Nevertheless, the celebrities seem to be running from Hollywood lately, and it’s refreshing to hear the new perspective on real life.

Get some Tyler Childers on your playlist while you’re there.

Comments / 85

snickers
3d ago

she hasn't moved here to KY. she is only here to visit her fiance and her daughters daddy Orlando Bloom as he is doing a film in the Louisville area.

Reply
11
Laura
4d ago

They can live here but if the Hollywood 💩 & name calling starts we'll take care of them the backwoods way.😎

Reply(11)
27
Craig Hawthorn Ludvigson
4d ago

Leave your politics and your California attitude behind..

Reply(2)
67
