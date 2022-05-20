Katy Perry Bails On California To Move To Kentucky: “It Reminds You That Hollywood Is Not America”

Liza Voloshin

It appears we have yet another celebrity high tailing it out of Hollywood, and planting some roots in the country…

And it’s no other than famed singer Katy Perry.

The 37-year-old discussed her new home away from Hollywood in Kentucky, on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast recently:

“I’m living in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience… because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.”

Perry said that leaving the bustling city of Los Angeles has helped her “understand people better,” as she had gotten acclimated to the Hollywood “bubble” for so long.

She explained that her and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, whom they share a almost two-year-old daughter with, live in a “bubble” that is completely opposite of Hollywood.

Chelsea Handler also weighed in on the podcast:

“You’ve been in different bubbles, because you grew up in a bubble. You grew up super religious and that’s one bubble. Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?”

Perry replied:

“Right, it’s an anthropology study of humans.”

She also explained how motherhood was the best decision she has ever made in her life.

Nevertheless, the celebrities seem to be running from Hollywood lately, and it’s refreshing to hear the new perspective on real life.

Get some Tyler Childers on your playlist while you’re there.