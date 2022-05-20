ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Cartel Allegedly Sold 'Poison' Drugs Out of Taco Trucks

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A Mexican restaurant and its taco trucks were described by authorities as a "regional hub" for selling...

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Prosecute president Biden and his dirty criminals members of administration, for flooding our nation with deadly drugs , that killings our innocents children and others .

Reply(21)
50
FIXITANDMOVEON
4d ago

hooked. glad your getting help on the US side of the border. Mexico has officially kicked the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. Just last week the Mexican president made the DEA remove their last airplane from the airport. The entire country of Mexico is one giant Cartel now. We need to put our military on the border and lock down everything from entering or leaving the country. That includes trucks, cars, people, priests, bishops,etc. Nothing crosses the border! That would be too easy. Biden has to make everything difficult.

Reply(12)
35
Roberto
4d ago

Luis Perez, I know your watching, it looks like you have first hand knowledge of the cartels operations. The question that remains is, are you on someone payroll. If so who’s payroll?

Reply(2)
9
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Newsweek

