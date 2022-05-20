ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police find stolen cars, guns and drugs at Whitehaven home

By Andrew Ellison
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNhT5_0fkwAbm900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Two Memphis men are facing serious charges after police say they found several stolen cars at their Whitehaven home.

18-year-old Jamal Terrell and 21-year-old Robert Holmes are charged with theft.

Investigators say they stole several vehicles including a black Infiniti that was taken from a downtown apartment complex on G.E. Patterson last week.

Investigators say they found that Infiniti Tuesday at the Whitehaven home on Pickett Cove. They say officers tried to stop the car but the driver sped away.

So, the officers came back a day later and claimed they spotted Terrell getting out of the car. They told him to wait but he ran into the home.

Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling drugs

Police caught him minutes later and, after further investigation, they took Holmes into custody too. Investigators say they found three stolen cars outside the house along with a stash of guns, drugs and ammunition inside the house. They also claim they found several key fobs to brand new vehicles that weren’t on the property.

Tyrone J. has lived in the neighborhood for a long time. He says he’s known Terrell and Holmes since they were kids.

“It hurt my heart, period!” he said.

He hopes the alleged crimes don’t cost the young men their futures.

“I’d like to see them get jobs (but) criminal record, no jobs,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for them to live for the rest of they life.”

Investigators say they also found handcuff keys in the house. WREG knocked at the residence to see if any relatives were home but no one answered the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Woman struck in face with gun over popcorn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after officers said he hit his ex-girlfriend with a gun over making popcorn in South Memphis. The victim said she and her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Wooten, got into an argument on April 20 when she refused to make popcorn for Wooten. She told officers that Wooten, 40, began […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS Trooper has gun, badge, and ID stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Proving no one is immune to crime in Memphis, a Mississippi state trooper is the latest to have his car broken into and police said thieves stole that trooper’s gun, as well as his badge and ID. Memphis Police say someone targeted cars in the Esporta fitness parking lot in a southeast […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man in Parkway Village on Sunday morning. Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mendenhall around 3 a.m. where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires gun at stepson, his 1-year-old; MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say fired multiple shots at his stepson and his 1-year-old daughter in Cordova. Ozzir Hobbs, 53, is being accused of the crime. Police say the incident began when Hobbs made his stepson move out of his residence on the 2700 block of Breezy Ridge Trail on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed at gunpoint with his own weapon in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was robbed inside of his apartment with his own gun in Raleigh on Saturday, police say. The man, who we are not identifying, says it was his gun used during the holdup inside his own home at the Scenic Hills Apartments off New Allen Road Saturday night. Physically, he’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Police#Vehicles#Whitehaven#Infiniti
WREG

Man stabbed near Midtown charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the middle of the day near a well-known charity in Midtown has leaders reassuring the public they are safe. A fight over a woman on May 10 at a church at Jefferson and Cleveland ended with one man in the hospital and 48-year-old Marcellus Clay behind bars charged with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man leads police on chase in stolen Infiniti with kids inside, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say sent officers on a chase with his children in the car on Friday. Memphis police say they observed Jarvis Jones driving a reportedly stolen Infiniti in Whitehaven. When police tried to pull the car over, they say Jones sped away. According to crime documents, Jones […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How a Memphis Police officer saved a shooting victim’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for answers after a gunman opened fire outside a motel in the Medical District, striking his victim three times. “We came into work at two,” Memphis Police officer Caleb Ervin said. “This was later in the evening.” On May 29, 2021, Ervin said he and his partner were a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
hottytoddy.com

Woman Faces Felony Shoplifting Charge

The Oxford Police Department took a report of a shoplifting that occurred in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue on May 7. After investigation, Shasta Goodson, 49, of Senatobia was arrested for felony shoplifting on May 19. Goodson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man says he was at wrong address, beaten with pistol: MPD

CORRECTION: Memphis police originally reported that the victim was deceased after being shot. MPD later confirmed that the man survived and is in non-critical condition. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pistol-whipped following a shooting in the Airport area, according to police. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Pearson Road near Marlene Street. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Overnight shootings in Memphis leave 1 dead, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings in the span of five hours across the city. Investigators say officers responded to the first shooting around 12:45 a.m. Monday on Union Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle where he died. Another...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy