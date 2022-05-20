Couple Find 5 Rare 14th-Century Gold Coins in Field
A couple using a metal detector unearthed five rare 14th-century gold coins from the reign of Edward III in a field that could fetch up to...www.newsweek.com
A couple using a metal detector unearthed five rare 14th-century gold coins from the reign of Edward III in a field that could fetch up to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6