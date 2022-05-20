Trump Drafted Two Handwritten Notes in Effort to Overturn Election Results
The notes are among over 100 documents former Trump attorney John Eastman is trying to keep from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Step up and arrest Trump for his many crimes against the American people.Do it already and quit stalling waiting for someone else to be first!
The first note Trump wrote said that he invented Wendys square hamburgers ...."Nobody Had Square Hamburgers Before I Thought Of It!!!....And Little Wendy's All Grown Up Now And What A Looker!!!....Why I'd Like To ###(i)###!!!.......🤔😜
Mr.Praisemedents effort to block the peaceful transfer of power is not a deep dark secret. Hand written notes, emails, phone calls or smoke signals. How much more evidence is needed? Hundreds of testimonials, reams of documents, millions of eye witnesses, all indicate one point, Mr.Praisemedents disregard for the constitution, the rule of law. The presidency is not a business but yet, Mr.Praisemedent has turned his lost election into a cash cow, sitting on millions of tax free donations from his soft headed. In this scenario there's an abundance of illegal activities. Enough is enough!
