What Young Women Should Know About Midterm Elections

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, May 20, 2022:. By a vote of 86 to 11, the Senate passed a bill sending a $40 billion military and humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine, the largest aid package for the war-ridden country to date. The bill, which passed in the House a week prior, provides funding for defense equipment, migration and refugee assistance, and emergency food assistance. Congress approved an initial $13 billion measure in March, bringing the total price tag of U.S. aid to Ukraine to just under $54 billion. The bill now just needs President Joe Biden’s signature — which he is certain to provide — to put the package in motion. NBC NEWS.
Comments / 0