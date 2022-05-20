What Young Women Should Know About Midterm Elections

After another day of selloffs on the stock markets, investors look like they're wondering if the economy is headed towards a recession. Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy for Citi U.S. Wealth Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss why today the markets took such a blow and where does it go from here. "I think this is the first time I've seen investors kind of question the strength of the consumer with some of the big box retailers missing profit expectations," he said. "Then also we got a survey from The Conference Board of CEOS, and 57 percent said they're expecting to see a recession now."

