What Young Women Should Know About Midterm Elections

Cheddar News
 4 days ago
Sara Guillermo, CEO of Ignite, joins ChedHER To discuss how the organization has trained nearly 20,000 young women to discover and flex their political power, and what young women should keep in mind during this midterm election year.

#Midterm Election#Ignite
