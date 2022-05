After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO