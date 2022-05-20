ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

7656 N. Arbory Way

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 Bedroom Lower Level Condo in Laurel! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath lower level condo available in Laurel! This condo features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator and microwave. There is also a full sized...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

8052 Red Hook Street

GREAT LOCATION!! Stunning 3BD/3.5BA luxury 4-level townhouse! - NEAR NEW LUXURY TH built by Lennar in 2018. ENJOY the Floor to ceiling windows let the light pour into this gorgeous, open-floor plan with oversized kitchen island, gas range, tile backsplash, and balcony. Primary bedroom with en-suite primary bath with spa-like tile shower and dual vanity. Top level loft with bonus room, bedroom and bath plus fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Two car garage. Amenities in community include club house, outdoor pool, fitness center, tot lot and beautiful landscaping. Right by Shady Grove METRO!
DERWOOD, MD
themunchonline.com

1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, MD
Business
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Laurel, MD
Real Estate
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Living Room#Summer Home#Housing List#Bay Management Group#Md Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
brentwoodnewsla.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
BEL AIR, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 23, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 24 is as follows: Conrad’s Food Truck BuckNGrill Love.Crust.Pizza Crossroads Bakery & Bistro Top Nach BMORE Boss Burger LLC … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is Coming to Montgomery Village

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be opening a new location in the recently renovated Montgomery Village Center, next to the upcoming Kobe Japan (which is next to the recently opened Moe’s). Dickey’s Barbecue Pit previously opened its second Maryland location in Montgomery County when it opened in Germantown in...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's largest food truck festival returns with musical tribute

TIMONIUM, Md. — TheTrifecta Food Truck and Music Festival -- Maryland's largest gathering of food trucks -- returns this year with a musical tribute down memory lane. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds' racetrack infield in Timonium. Tickets are available online for $25. Parking is free, and so is admission for children 12 and under.
MARYLAND STATE
mommypoppins.com

Best Amusement Parks Near Washington, DC for Kids and Families

Since many of the best amusement parks in the US are located in places where it's warm year-round, like Orlando and Southern California, many DC-area families plan vacations to visit them in fall, winter, and early spring. But come late spring and summer, amusement parks near DC are open and ready to welcome families.
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy