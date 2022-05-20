ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

904 PHEASANT RUN DR.

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENOVATED IN 2020. SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME - RENOVATED IN 2020. SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, SUN...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

themunchonline.com

1229 12th Street #B5

Spacious 2BD/2BA just 4 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq - WDC - Beautiful 2BD/2BA condo in The Montgomery of Mt Vernon Square near Logan Circle. Open concept with updated kitchen, stainless appliances, gas cooking and large living room. Wood floors and high ceilings. W/D in unit. Shows great!! This is the one. Ideal location with easy access to metro, commuter routes, bike share, restaurants and shopping.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Meanwhile on 15th Street, NW

Thanks to Geordan for sending from Logan Circle around 10:15am. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”. Prince Of Petworth Today...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Hosting Hiring Event To Fill Dozens Of Positions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.  
BALTIMORE, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

$100,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Congratulations to our $100,000 Powerball winner! Someone bought a third-tier winning ticket with the Power Play multiplier for the Saturday, May 21 drawing, Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14,288 winning tickets sold in our state for the drawing. The Maryland Lottery is...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

