Arlington County, VA

2101 N. TAFT STREET #123

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice Condo 0.7 miles from Rosslyn Metro - Great Location! Close to everything! Open floor plan with a fireplace! Living Room features a beautiful cathedral ceiling with beams...

Related
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

747 Azalea Drive

Beautiful & updated 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home - Very well maintained 2 level 3BR 2.5BA end unit townhome in the sought-after Regent Square community features a main level with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, wood flooring, formal dining room, large living room with exit to rear fenced yard and a powder room. The upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large master bedroom. Close to metro, 270, Rockville Town Center, Pike & Rose, park, tennis courts, bank and places to eat. Come join the fun at Regent Square! Richard Montgomery, Julius West and College Gardens. NO PETS.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

11710 Old Georgetown Road #1317

Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo located at the Gallery at White Flint - Awesome corner unit 2BR 2BA condo facing Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike . This luxury condo is located on one of the higher floors with a stunning view and lots of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and master bath has a large size soaking bathtub. This unit has double noise proof windows throughout, making it a cozy, spacious and quiet. This unit also has hardwood floorings throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas range and plenty of counter space. Two parking spaces convey, along with a storage space. Minutes to groceries, Pike & Rose, White Flint Metro Station and all major roadways. Lounge with meeting room, dining room, billiard room, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. This unit is ready to move in. Move in fee $300.00.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Rent#Summer Home#Common Area#Taft#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
TRAVEL

