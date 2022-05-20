How Stefani Robinson Pens A Skewed Sense of Reality for 'Atlanta'

Essence caught up with designer Amon Ogyiri on his design process, the Aesthete collection, past works, and his hopes for the future of Nomä New York. Nostalgia is the Objective, and Minimalism is the Aesthetic, a purposeful acronym and philosophy for rising brand Nomä New York. Founded by Bronx native Amon Ogyiri, the Nomä name has caught the attention of big profile names like Cardi B, Offset, and Gunna. The Black-owned luxury brand has found inspirational attributes in designer Ogyiri’s roots in Bronx, New York, and his West African heritage in Ghana. The brand also takes influence from worldly events and the ebbs and flows of success and failure. They are currently pivoting with their latest collaboration collection from menswear to womenswear and genderless clothing for all future capsules.
