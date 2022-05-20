ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Chesney is ready to 'give them as much energy as we can' on his first time tour in 3 years

By Monica Rivera
After three years off the road, Kenny Chesney is finally back on tour and the only one more excited than his loyal No Shoes Nation fanbase is Kenny himself.

LISTEN NOW: Kenny Chesney joins Katie Neal to talk about his 2022 Here And Now Tour

“We’re looking really forward to it,” he told Audacy’s Katie Neal , before revealing he and his band had been in rehearsals for the 2022 Here and Now Tour stadium run since February 2022.

“To feel that energy come back at you, you can’t recreate that in rehearsals. Especially when you’ve been away from it for as long as we have.”

After taking an unexpected break from the road during the pandemic, Kenny is more anxious than ever to be reunited with fans and live music, but like the true pro he is — he isn’t experiencing any nervousness.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Kenny Chesney Radio

“I wouldn’t say nervous. I’m anxious to do it,” he shared. “I don’t get nervous anymore about something happening on stage because pretty much everything has happened and I know that there are things that are going to happen.”

He continued, “I’m gonna forget the words, or I’m gonna fall or somebody’s gonna do something…. But I do get anxious to get up there and connect.”

Connection is the largest part of Chesney’s shows for him and has taken years to perfect. Now, with multiple stadium tours under his belt, the 54-year-old looks forward to meeting a new crowd each night.

“When we first started doing stadium shows it took me a minute, honestly because there was just so much more ground to cover emotionally and mentally and spiritually up there,” he said of finding connection with fans. “After a few years of doing that, it’s really interesting how that stadium begins to feel smaller and we were able to connect in a different way.”

He added, “We really try to just give them as much energy as we can and see what hits us back.”

Helping Kenny dish out the energy on tour are supporting acts, Old Dominion , Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay .

“I think everybody we have on stage and everybody we have out on the road with us this summer really wants to be there,” Kenny said. “And that’s always good.”

Get your tickets for Kenny’s 2022 Here And Now tour here .

Remaining 2022 Tour Dates
May 21, 2022 Atlanta, Ga Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 28, 2022 Nashville, Tn Nissan Stadium
Jun 4, 2022 Dallas, Tx AT&T Stadium
Jun 11, 2022 Pittsburgh, Pa Heinz Field
Jun 18, 2022 Philadelphia, Pa Lincoln Financial Field
Jun 25, 2022 Chicago, Il Soldier Field
Jul 2, 2022 Kansas City, Mo Geha Field At Arrowhead
Jul 9, 2022 Bozeman, Mt Bobcat Stadium
Jul 12, 2022 Stateline, Nv Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys
Jul 13, 2022 Stateline, Nv Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys
Jul 16, 2022 Seattle, Wa Century Link Field
Jul 23, 2022 Inglewood, Ca Sofi Stadium
Jul 30, 2022 Denver, Co Empower Field At Mile High
Aug 6, 2022 Minneapolis, Mn Us Bank Stadium
Aug 10, 2022 Columbia, Md Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 13, 2022 East Rutherford, Nj Metlife Stadium
Aug 18, 2022 Columbus, Oh Historic Crew Stadium

