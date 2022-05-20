Kenny Chesney is ready to 'give them as much energy as we can' on his first time tour in 3 years

After three years off the road, Kenny Chesney is finally back on tour and the only one more excited than his loyal No Shoes Nation fanbase is Kenny himself.

LISTEN NOW: Kenny Chesney joins Katie Neal to talk about his 2022 Here And Now Tour

“We’re looking really forward to it,” he told Audacy’s Katie Neal , before revealing he and his band had been in rehearsals for the 2022 Here and Now Tour stadium run since February 2022.

“To feel that energy come back at you, you can’t recreate that in rehearsals. Especially when you’ve been away from it for as long as we have.”

After taking an unexpected break from the road during the pandemic, Kenny is more anxious than ever to be reunited with fans and live music, but like the true pro he is — he isn’t experiencing any nervousness.

“I wouldn’t say nervous. I’m anxious to do it,” he shared. “I don’t get nervous anymore about something happening on stage because pretty much everything has happened and I know that there are things that are going to happen.”

He continued, “I’m gonna forget the words, or I’m gonna fall or somebody’s gonna do something…. But I do get anxious to get up there and connect.”

Connection is the largest part of Chesney’s shows for him and has taken years to perfect. Now, with multiple stadium tours under his belt, the 54-year-old looks forward to meeting a new crowd each night.

“When we first started doing stadium shows it took me a minute, honestly because there was just so much more ground to cover emotionally and mentally and spiritually up there,” he said of finding connection with fans. “After a few years of doing that, it’s really interesting how that stadium begins to feel smaller and we were able to connect in a different way.”

He added, “We really try to just give them as much energy as we can and see what hits us back.”

Helping Kenny dish out the energy on tour are supporting acts, Old Dominion , Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay .

“I think everybody we have on stage and everybody we have out on the road with us this summer really wants to be there,” Kenny said. “And that’s always good.”

Get your tickets for Kenny’s 2022 Here And Now tour here .

Remaining 2022 Tour Dates

May 21, 2022 Atlanta, Ga Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28, 2022 Nashville, Tn Nissan Stadium

Jun 4, 2022 Dallas, Tx AT&T Stadium

Jun 11, 2022 Pittsburgh, Pa Heinz Field

Jun 18, 2022 Philadelphia, Pa Lincoln Financial Field

Jun 25, 2022 Chicago, Il Soldier Field

Jul 2, 2022 Kansas City, Mo Geha Field At Arrowhead

Jul 9, 2022 Bozeman, Mt Bobcat Stadium

Jul 12, 2022 Stateline, Nv Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys

Jul 13, 2022 Stateline, Nv Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys

Jul 16, 2022 Seattle, Wa Century Link Field

Jul 23, 2022 Inglewood, Ca Sofi Stadium

Jul 30, 2022 Denver, Co Empower Field At Mile High

Aug 6, 2022 Minneapolis, Mn Us Bank Stadium

Aug 10, 2022 Columbia, Md Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13, 2022 East Rutherford, Nj Metlife Stadium

Aug 18, 2022 Columbus, Oh Historic Crew Stadium

