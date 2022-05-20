Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article.

Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night.

Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare.

Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New Balance collaborator shrugged into white trousers with a slouchy fit, gathering around the artist’s ankles. Smith stunned with his accessories, slipping on gold and silver chunky rings with pink gems and shiny tooth gems.

Smith opted for white and pink sneakers to match his jewelry, going for a comfortable, Californian look.

The shoes were white with pink detailing on the top and around the front of the shoe. The style is chunky and features a thick sole that gives the star some extra inches.

The collection was unveiled against an impressive ocean-themed runway, just a few blocks away on Pacific Avenue in Venice Beach, the new capsule pays homage to California culture and skateboarders. The iconic creations of the house are reinterpreted by highlighting the meeting between guest designer Eli Russel Linnetz of ERL and Kim Jones—who is now in his fifth year at Dior. The high fashion affair featured a star-studded guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Christina Aguilera , Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, Kelly Osbourne, Kid Cudi, Cordae, Tony Hawk, Nicola, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Kimora Lee Simons and so many more.

