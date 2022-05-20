ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

Clerk Hit With Gun During Uniondale Gas Station Robbery

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The scene of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a robbery at a Long Island gas station in which the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money and struck an employee.

It took place in Uniondale around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at the Valero Gas Station located at 940 Nassau Road.

According to detectives, a man entered the gas station, pulled out a gun and demanded money, and then struck a 25-year-old employee with the handgun.

The victim complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, said the Nassau County police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot towards Brookside Avenue.

There were two employees present at the time of the robbery. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6, with a thin build.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

