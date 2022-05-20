ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Man Arrested in Cell Phone Store Burglaries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is behind bars this morning, and he’s facing burglary charges involving a cell phone store. Springs Police say that there have been multiple stores hit...

Suspect Arrested in Alamosa Shooting

Alamosa, CO – On May 21, 2022 officers responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for a reported shooting. Upon officers arrival it was discovered a male victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was treated at the Alamosa emergency room for a non-life threatening injury. Officers and Detectives processed the scene and after a couple days of gathering information and working all leads, an arrest has been made.
ALAMOSA, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pueblo on Monday. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of NorthLa Crosse Avenue on a reported dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find the body of an adult male in a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Imposters strike Pueblo home; El Paso County sees multiple car break-ins

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado has another case of imposters, posing as law enforcement. Not one, but a whole group, showed up to a woman's home on the south side of Pueblo, knocking on her door in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17th. PCSO Four men emerged from a white or silver The post On the Lookout: Imposters strike Pueblo home; El Paso County sees multiple car break-ins appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two burglaries which left the AT&T Store and the T-Mobile Store's front doors smashed out. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received a report of a burglary alarm at the AT&T Store located at 3532 New Center Point, just after 3 a.m. At the scene, The post Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Fake names, fake shooting, real felony charges for Springs woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers arrested a woman, but are still looking for a man after an odd, albeit dangerous, encounter on Friday. It happened in the downtown area of the city in the middle of the afternoon. Officers say they watched an older BMW SUV – driving without plates – weave out of its lane and almost hit another car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven. The incident happened at 2407 N. Union Boulevard just south of Van Buren Street at about 1:15 p.m. According to police, no victims came forward and it is believed no one was hit by gunfire. It isn’t clear what led up to the shots being fired, but last time this article was updated no one was in custody and no suspect description was available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in El Paso County southeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing teenager. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Hailey is considered a runaway. She was last seen along Main Street in the Security-Widefield area. The time she was last seen was not provided.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

May 23 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below: If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs. It happened in the 3000 block of Mallard drive, Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting around 12:50 in the afternoon. Officers responded and found a woman in the The post Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded. In Colorado Springs, police say two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall. KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. She is expected to survive. A boy was also shot. In one of the other shootings, three people were also wounded near a homeless shelter in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Wife of Pueblo man convicted of dismembering his mother sentenced

PUEBLO, Co. — The wife of a Pueblo man charged with the homicide of his mother was sentenced, Friday. Melanie Cuevas was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in January for being an accessory to the murder of her mother-in-law. Melanie’s husband, Anthony Cuevas, was convicted of dismembering his 58-year-old mother, Mary […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Trial set after death at long-term care facility

COLORADO SPRINGS — A trial date has been set for a Colorado Springs woman who is facing charges in connection to the death of 90-year-old Margarita Sam at Union Printers Home, a now shuttered long-term care facility just north of Memorial Park. Sam’s body was found on a bench...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Police Seize Firearms, Suspected Meth and Heroin in Drug Raid

Alamosa, CO – On Friday May 20, 2022, Detectives from the Alamosa Police Department obtained a search warrant for 1703 Sunset Drive in regards to illegal drug activities. While executing the search warrant, several individuals were contacted inside the residence. Bryan Gallardo, 35 year old Alamosa resident, was taken into custody for an active drug warrant out of Alamosa County. Donald Atencio Jr., 34 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, and special offender weapon violation. Debbie Gurule, 28 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, special offender weapon violation, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations. Ryan Trujillo, 36 year old Alamosa resident, was released with a summons for resisting/obstructing.
ALAMOSA, CO
Daily Record

Top stories on the Daily Record website from May 15-22

The following are the top stories from the Cañon City Daily Record’s website from May 15-22. The Daily Record website had more than 80,000 page views for the entire week. Cañon City Police Department: Man arrested for DUI. 4.1k visitors. 5,575 page views. James Walker found not...
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a convenience store that happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The store is located near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. Officers on scene say a man took store merchandise and demanded money before leaving...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

