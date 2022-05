CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.Further details were not immediately available.

