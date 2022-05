City officials say that it could take six months to fully clean up broken tree branches from the storm this weekend. In the meantime, they’re asking for patience. The City of Colorado Springs has received over 400 calls and requests about tree removal since the storm. Crews are working 10-hour shifts, and focusing on the hardest-hit areas first. That includes an area stretching from south of Filmore to the west of Academy and going as far south as Cimarron.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO