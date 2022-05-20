Summer Gas Surge Could Mean Even More Sticker Shock At Pump

Strap in for even more sticker shock at the pump thanks to the upcoming summer surge. Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan says prices could be up to 6-dollars per gallon by August since we are down a million barrels a day in capacity. He says a gallon of regular could shoot up to 6-bucks by August. Average prices are 4-56-a-gallon across the Miami metro area. The national average price for regular is up to four dollars and 59 cents a gallon.