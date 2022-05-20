ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Summer Gas Surge Could Mean Even More Sticker Shock At Pump

By Wendi Grossman
 4 days ago

Strap in for even more sticker shock at the pump thanks to the upcoming summer surge. Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan says prices could be up to 6-dollars per gallon by August since we are down a million barrels a day in capacity. He says a gallon of regular could shoot up to 6-bucks by August. Average prices are 4-56-a-gallon across the Miami metro area. The national average price for regular is up to four dollars and 59 cents a gallon.

