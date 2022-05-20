ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

15 people joined chatroom set up by Buffalo suspect just before shooting

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6uq6_0fkw2CVX00

( The Hill ) — The suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, set up a chatroom on Discord just before he shot and killed 10 people, according to an invitation for the room reviewed by The Washington Post .

The Post obtained a copy of an invitation from shooting suspect Payton Gendron titled “Happening: This is not a drill” right before 13 people were shot at a Tops grocery store.

A person familiar with the matter told the outlet that 15 people joined the room, prompting investigators to look into the possibility that Gendron was encouraged by online friends.

The discovery means more people were able to watch the shooting than initially believed, with authorities aware shortly after the shooting that it had been livestreamed on Twitch.

The Post says a review of the shooter’s Discord server shows a number of racist messages and planning for the mass shooting going back as many as six months.

Buffalo mourns victims killed in shooting

Gendron is accused of espousing racist conspiracy theories and driving hours to commit the shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

The source told the Post that authorities are unaware of what the 15 Discord members who accepted the shooter’s invitation did after they joined his server.

Discord issued a statement on Wednesday saying they are working with law enforcement to assist the investigation.

The Hill has reached out to Discord and the Erie County Sherriff’s Office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Police never called to Tops on Jefferson Avenue the day before Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after the deadly mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops market, on Jefferson Avenue, the I-Team is working to get more information about the suspect, the store and the police response. Despite eyewitnesses explaining they encountered the shooting suspect, the day before the mass...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Victim Over Money

One Buffalo man is dead and now one man will spend decades in prison due to an argument over money. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The Buffalo man will serve 21 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Quinton O. Turner killed a man during an argument over money.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Shut Down By Police After Shooting

Police in Buffalo have shut down a popular spot for Mexican food downtown due to a shooting this weekend and several other violent incidents. The recent 'cease fire' in local gun violence came to an end as two people were shot outside of Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant. Three people were arrested. The shooting took place just after 2 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
13 WHAM

Man going to prison for murder of Rochester store owner

Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted killer will spend 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a beloved store owner. Alexander Laureano was sentenced Monday for fatally shooting Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa Grocery Store on Grand Avenue in 2020. The victim was a...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#The Washington Post
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Arrest Man with Seven Outstanding Warrants

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - For the second day in a row, New York State Police K-9 Bobby helped troopers arrest another man with active warrants in Steuben County. Andrew Vanzile was arrested yesterday after state police out of Painted Post saw him riding his bike on Route 352. Police said that Vanzile has multiple active warrants including one superior court warrant.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitch
2 On Your Side

Wheatfield man killed in crash in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a tow truck and motorcycle. The accident happened on Niagara Falls Boulevard between 70th and 72nd streets Sunday evening just before 6pm. Police say Richard Fiori, 41, was traveling eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when his motorcycle...
WGRZ TV

Serious accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard

Police reported on Facebook that there was a serious crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard. We reached out for more information, but have not heard back yet.
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired inside Minq Lounge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Minq Lounge Sunday. Police responded to the report of an active shooter and someone shot at the bar located at 314 West Main Street. When they arrived, they did not find a shooter or anyone shot,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy