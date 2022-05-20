ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Officials cracking down on nudity in Wayne County parks

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3e2M_0fkw200400

WESTLAND (WWJ) -- Officials have taken a step toward what they believe will make all Wayne County parks more family-friendly.

On Thursday, Wayne County Commissioners adopted a new ordinance that's designed to eliminate indecent public conduct.

It also specifically outlaws nudity in local parks.

The ordinance was proposed by Commissioner Raymond Basham to “prohibit nudity and indecent, lewd and obscene conduct in public.”

If anyone violates this ordinance, it would result in a misdemeanor with up to $500 fines and the possibility of spending up to 90 days in jail upon conviction, officials said.

The ordinance also authorizes Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies to impound the vehicles of those involved in the indecent public conduct.

All of this comes after incidents of indecent, lewd and obscene conduct -- along with nudity have been reported at Hines Park in western Wayne County, as well and Rouge Park in Detroit.

“This ordinance makes it clear that we intend to keep those areas and all county parks safe and family-friendly,” Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell said.

The ordinance takes effect immediately and amends the already existing ordinance.

Comments / 13

Karen Jarvis
4d ago

I thought it was already against the law. Disgusting that people have so little respect for others and children too

Reply
5
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

8 Wayne County schools, including 4 in Detroit, have Covid outbreaks

Thirty-nine new Covid cases were reported last week at four Detroit schools and four in Wayne County suburbs. That's nearly 20 percent of the latest statewide tally of 212 cases at 43 schools in 15 counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Its weekly list shows schools with at least three new pandemic cases.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Westland, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
Wayne County, MI
Cars
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nudity#County Commission#Wayne County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Dearborn Press & Guide

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander tossed off ballot for falsifying documents

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-Detroit), whose district includes Dearborn Heights, was tossed off the August ballot as she sought reelection for her seat. Alexander was one of 15 candidates who were disqualified for providing false information to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Of the 15 candidates disqualified,...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

New residents move in as Sanford, Wixom areas wait for lakes to return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carol Cox and fiancé Bri Heiser wanted a lake house and, like others, started searching on Sanford and Wixom lakes after the May 2020 dam failures, with prices a little forgiving if one didn’t mind waiting five years or more for the lakes to come back.
SANFORD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy