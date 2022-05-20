Officials cracking down on nudity in Wayne County parks

WESTLAND (WWJ) -- Officials have taken a step toward what they believe will make all Wayne County parks more family-friendly.

On Thursday, Wayne County Commissioners adopted a new ordinance that's designed to eliminate indecent public conduct.

It also specifically outlaws nudity in local parks.

The ordinance was proposed by Commissioner Raymond Basham to “prohibit nudity and indecent, lewd and obscene conduct in public.”

If anyone violates this ordinance, it would result in a misdemeanor with up to $500 fines and the possibility of spending up to 90 days in jail upon conviction, officials said.

The ordinance also authorizes Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies to impound the vehicles of those involved in the indecent public conduct.

All of this comes after incidents of indecent, lewd and obscene conduct -- along with nudity have been reported at Hines Park in western Wayne County, as well and Rouge Park in Detroit.

“This ordinance makes it clear that we intend to keep those areas and all county parks safe and family-friendly,” Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell said.

The ordinance takes effect immediately and amends the already existing ordinance.