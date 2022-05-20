ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Police seek suspects after shots ring out at Northville Township apartment complex

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ6S8_0fkw1hmZ00

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) - Northville Township Police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened early Friday morning, according to investigators, at the Park Place Apartments in the area of 8 Mile Road and Silver Springs Drive.

At around 2:45 a.m., residents at the complex called police to report hearing gunshots near buildings 29 and 30.

At this time, the incident does not appear to be random, police said.

There were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made.

As the investigation continues, police said they are hoping someone in the community can help them to identify those involved in the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police department at 248- 349-9400.

No further details were released.

Have you heard about this?

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

24-year-old man arrested after vehicles scratched, tires punctured in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after two dozen vehicles were vandalized in the span of just a few days in Wyandotte. All the cars were parked between Oak Street and Alkali Street, west of Biddle Avenue and east of the railroad tracks. Police received calls about the damaged vehicles on May 17. The vehicles had all scratched with a pointed object, police said.
WYANDOTTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wwj
The Oakland Press

Two dead, two arrested in White Lake shooting

Two teenagers have been killed in a shooting at the Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in White Lake Township Saturday, May 21. The White Lake Township Police Department discovered the bodies of a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old laying near a pond, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have arrested two suspects,...
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was shot at a Warren apartment Saturday morning. Police responded to shots fired call at Regency Club Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a 54-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
WARREN, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Saginaw Shooting

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting in Saginaw Friday, May 20 left another man dead. Police say the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Fulton St. The suspect allegedly shot a 33-year-old man, who died from his injuries at a local hospital, A 32-year-old man was also shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police made the arrest on Sunday, May 22.
SAGINAW, MI
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, another injured after a solo-vehicle crash on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township (Ypsilanti Township, MI)

1 person dead, another injured after a solo-vehicle crash on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township (Ypsilanti Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person died while another person was hospitalized following a traffic accident along I-94 in Washtenaw County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, west of Huron Street, in Ypsilanti Township [...]
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

MSP: One dead, one in custody after Friday shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Saginaw Friday night. Michigan State Police said in a press release the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. on Fulton Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot multiple times when officers arrived....
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating after Friday morning home invasion in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man broke into a home on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Dexter, around 15 minutes northwest of Ann Arbor. The home’s resident called Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch around 3 a.m. on Friday...
DEXTER, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy