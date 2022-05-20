Police seek suspects after shots ring out at Northville Township apartment complex

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) - Northville Township Police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened early Friday morning, according to investigators, at the Park Place Apartments in the area of 8 Mile Road and Silver Springs Drive.

At around 2:45 a.m., residents at the complex called police to report hearing gunshots near buildings 29 and 30.

At this time, the incident does not appear to be random, police said.

There were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made.

As the investigation continues, police said they are hoping someone in the community can help them to identify those involved in the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police department at 248- 349-9400.

No further details were released.

