Please stop sticking ugly logos on gaming chairs

Historically, Twitch policy has been to not comment on individual streamer bans—even to inform those streamers themselves what, exactly, they did to warrant a ban. It's often not too hard to figure out in cases of obvious policy violations, but sometimes a streamer gets the boot and we're never told exactly why: An indefinite suspension of politics streamer Destiny (opens in new tab) in March, for instance, prompted some fairly solid speculation, but not actual confirmation, of the reason. But that may be changing, as Twitch vice president of trust and safety Angela Hession told the Washington Post (opens in new tab) that it is looking into including clips of infractions with suspension notification emails in the future.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO