Estes Park, CO

Trail Ridge Road closed further down due to snow

By Tim Mosier - Estes Park Trail-Gazette, Colo. (TNS)
 5 days ago

May 19—According to Rocky Mountain National Park Public Information Officer, Kyle Patterson, Trail Ridge Road is being shut down at Many Parks Curve due to incoming weather.

"Due to an incoming forecasted major winter snowstorm, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is currently closed on the east side at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead," Patterson said. "Previously, the closures were at higher elevations along the road at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side. Trail Ridge Road has not yet opened as a through road for the season. Wild Basin Road has also closed at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead."

Estes Park School District also cancelled school for Friday, May 20 due to the incoming snow storm.

"Friday, May 20th, 2022, due to incoming winter weather and possible poor road conditions, all schools are closed and buses are not running," a release from the District said. "The weather forecast is calling for wet and heavy snow starting early Friday morning and continuing through early Saturday. With an abundance of caution, we feel this is the best decision for our families. Please stay safe!"

