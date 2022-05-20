ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuation orders issued for wildfire in Ouray County

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
 5 days ago
An evacuation notice has been issued for a fire in Ouray County

An evacuation notice has been issued for a wildfire in Ouray County in the Simms Mesa area Thursday, officials with the Ouray County Sheriff's Office announced.

The notice was announced on the Ouray County Sheriff's Office Facebook and is in effect for those within a 5 mile radius of the fire between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon.

According to a post on Facebook sent just before 5:40 p.m., agencies are aware of the fire and are battling the blaze.

This is a developing story.

OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire updates: Simms fire near Ouray may have been sparked by prescribed burn

U.S. Forest Service officials over the weekend acknowledged that a prescribed burn near Ouray could have sparked the Simms fire that has burned 373 acres and destroyed one home. Angry residents, in a Saturday town hall meeting streamed on Facebook, confronted fire officials over the decision to conduct the fire mitigation operation during extremely dry and windy conditions. “After all these red flag warnings, why? Why did you set the...
OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

