Evacuation orders issued for wildfire in Ouray County

An evacuation notice has been issued for a fire in Ouray County

An evacuation notice has been issued for a wildfire in Ouray County in the Simms Mesa area Thursday, officials with the Ouray County Sheriff's Office announced.

The notice was announced on the Ouray County Sheriff's Office Facebook and is in effect for those within a 5 mile radius of the fire between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon.

According to a post on Facebook sent just before 5:40 p.m., agencies are aware of the fire and are battling the blaze.

This is a developing story.