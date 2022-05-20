Erie County says "Don't Trust Your Cocaine"

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) - The Erie County Department of Health is issuing a warning after at least four people have died in the past week due to suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement.

“The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose.”

The Health Department said the local supply of cocaine generally contains fentanyl, a potent opioid. They are encouraging residents to visit www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings for more information.