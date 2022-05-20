ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Erie County says "Don't Trust Your Cocaine"

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccCpt_0fkw13ks00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) - The Erie County Department of Health is issuing a warning after at least four people have died in the past week due to suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement.

“The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose.”

The Health Department said the local supply of cocaine generally contains fentanyl, a potent opioid. They are encouraging residents to visit www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Human Remains Discovered On Chautauqua County Farm

DEWITTVILLE – What is believed to be human remains were uncovered late Tuesday afternoon on a Chautauqua County Farm. Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WNY News Now contractors digging a septic system for a new house discovered a skull at Country Ayre Farms in Dewittville. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Overdose Deaths#Wben#The Health Department
wesb.com

Bradford Township Settles with Fired Employee

Bradford Township has reached a settlement with former employee Al Kerr. Kerr had been dismissed on March 17th after having a dispute with his supervisor, Frank Behan, the husband of Supervisor Laree Sue Behan. Behan made the motion to fire Kerr at a special meeting, and the motion passed 2-1 with Supervisor Steve Mascho voting no.
BRADFORD, PA
wnypapers.com

City of Niagara Falls traveler advisory for Hyde Park Blvd.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signal is scheduled to be activated on Hyde Park Boulevard (New York Route 61) in the City of Niagara Falls. Beginning Tuesday, May 31, motorists should expect to encounter the new HAWK signal in full operational...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Victim Over Money

One Buffalo man is dead and now one man will spend decades in prison due to an argument over money. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The Buffalo man will serve 21 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Quinton O. Turner killed a man during an argument over money.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Jamestown resident charged with Drug Possession

On May 22nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Eric Lundsten, 37, of Jamestown, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree. The Troopers and Ellicott Police officers responded to a residence in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

HARBORCREEK, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Buffalo man arrested in Ontario after traffic stop

Police say a Buffalo man was arrested following investigation into a traffic stop and domestic incident in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Offie arrested Michael P. Ott Sr., 44, of Buffalo for criminal contempt. It is alleged that Ott Sr. was operating his vehicle...
WHEC TV-10

K-9 unit 'Bobby' finds wanted criminal with 8 warrants

SAVONA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A New York State Police K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a wanted criminal on Saturday. Troopers identified a man walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist. Known to have several active warrants, troopers approached him. Twist then fled...
SAVONA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Electrical Issue Sparks Chautauqua County House Fire

POMFRET – An electrical issue sparked a northern Chautauqua County house fire on Saturday night. Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at 4548 Van Buren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team later responded to determine the fire’s...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy