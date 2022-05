May 24, 1972, was the day the agreement was signed to establish BMW M, meaning the BMW in-house tuner and motorsports division turned 50 today. BMW is celebrating the occasion in a big way, having already revealed a modern CSL based on the M4 coupe and preparing to reveal both a standalone M car in the form of the XM SUV, plus the first M3 Touring wagon. There are several surprises planned on top, the first of which is the new M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M revealed today.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO