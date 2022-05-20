Two Texas Republicans trade insults over which wing of the party they support

The gloves are off as two of the top elected Texas Republicans trade insults over which wing of the party they support.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) says embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is an "embarrassemnt" to Texas because of his on going legal troubles.

Paxton is under indictment for fraud...and has been awaiting trial for 7 years. He's also being investigated by the FBI for bribery.

Cornyn says as the state's top law enforcement official (Attorney General) it's a source of embarrasment that he has not resolved his legal problems.

Of Course Paxton shot back calling Cornyn a member of the, "Bush wing of the GOP."

Paxton supports the former President Donal Trump wing of the GOP.

Paxton is currently running for a third term as Texas Attorney General and is in a runoff election with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Early voting ends Friday, and election day is Tuesday May 24th.

