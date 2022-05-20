ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Two Texas Republicans trade insults over which wing of the party they support

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRzvi_0fkvx6N700

The gloves are off as two of the top elected Texas Republicans trade insults over which wing of the party they support.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) says embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is an "embarrassemnt" to Texas because of his on going legal troubles.

Paxton is under indictment for fraud...and has been awaiting trial for 7 years. He's also being investigated by the FBI for bribery.

Cornyn says as the state's top law enforcement official (Attorney General) it's a source of embarrasment that he has not resolved his legal problems.

Of Course Paxton shot back calling Cornyn a member of the, "Bush wing of the GOP."

Paxton supports the former President Donal Trump wing of the GOP.

Paxton is currently running for a third term as Texas Attorney General and is in a runoff election with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Early voting ends Friday, and election day is Tuesday May 24th.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott's presidential aspirations may explain his sudden leftward shift

Having likely secured his own reelection, Texas’s Republican governor seems to be thinking already about his next office. Or at least, that is one plausible explanation why, ahead of Monday's GOP primary runoff election, Gov. Greg Abbott made several endorsements for state legislature that seem designed to keep conservative legislation off his desk in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
NBC News

Segregated Texas school for Mexican Americans could become historic site

At a time when conservatives are waging campaigns against teaching about systemic racism in the U.S., the Senate has moved to preserve evidence of it in Texas. The Blackwell School in Marfa, where Mexican American children were educated separately from white children, would become a national historic site and part of the National Park System of the National Park Service under a bill the Senate passed on a voice vote last week.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Bernie Sanders Shows Up to Stop Progressives From Slipping Further in South Texas

The Vermont legislator's endorsement of Jessica Cisneros in San Antonio comes ahead of Tuesday's runoff against incumbent U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar. As runoff elections approach Tuesday, Senators Bernie Sanders joined other high-profile politicians in San Antonio in endorsing Laredo-native Jessica Cisneros in the Democratic primary in Texas’ District 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Texas Attorney General#Fbi#Election#Gop
KRLD News Radio

5th Circuit: One hail of a question

I’s a problem nearly everyone in North Texas has to deal with at some time. Hail damage can cost a car or homeowner thousands. And rarely does a storm go by that doesn’t result in a dispute between homeowners and their insurance company.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
FMX 94.5

New Mexico Benefits From Dumb Texas Stunt

New Mexico wins and Texas loses in a political stunt that backfired. If you're not aware, Texas Governor Greg Abbott purposely held up legal border crossings to make some kind of the point which I'm not sure was ever really revealed. Something about illegal immigrants and drugs, although none were found during these enhanced inspections.
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy