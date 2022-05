Salina area public transportation can now be tracked live online. According to OCCK Transportation, Transit is now the official mobility app for Salina and North Central Kansas. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide and is now available for CityGo and 81 Connection riders who are now able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO