Broadway punts mask mandate through June as NYC battles 5th COVID wave

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Broadway League announced on Friday that masks will continue to be required at all 41 New York City theaters through at least June 30.

The move, which extends the League's policy yet again, comes after the city hit a high COVID-19 alert level this week.

"As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the omicron subvariants."

The trade association said that a decision on mask use for July and later months will be made next month.

Broadway audiences have been required to wear masks since July 2021, while its proof of vaccination mandate — enacted at the same time — was lifted starting May 1.

