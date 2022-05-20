ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Democrats failing Americans with crime?

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

The smoke had barely cleared from the tragic shooting in Buffalo when pundits started to bray about who was to blame. And the talk was immediately political.

As gun violence skyrockets in New Orleans, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philly and America's other big cities while the Democrats are in charge, it begs the question: What are they doing -- if anything -- to stop it?

Listen to this week's Red Meat playlist to hear about Democratic failure to control crime and why they need to stop playing the blame game.

