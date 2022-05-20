ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing Lane Kiffin’s Involvement in the Saban-Fisher Accusation Battle

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogIiJ_0fkvwXPW00

It did not take long before Lane Kiffin made his feelings known about the battle between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

BIRMINGHAM - Lane Kiffin is not shy.

Ole Miss fans likely know that by now anyway. Sometimes he does not even need to say much at all to make his point. To that end, He’s also now involved in what’s transpired between two SEC coaches in the last 24 hours, making it some of the most entertaining offseason action seen in college football history. Too bad it’s over, sort of (more on that below). Let’s rehash what happened before diving into Kiffin’s involvement.

Nick Saban, Kiffin’s former boss while he was the offensive coordinator for Alabama, was a guest on a show where he absolutely unloaded on the NIL model, and more specifically on Texas A&M and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. The following clip is as point blank as one will likely ever see.

This specific comment is not going away, in particular. “A&M bought every player on their team.”

While Saban probably meant to say every single A&M recruit from the class of 2022, it’s still pretty clear what he was discussing, i.e. Texas A&M as a dirty college football program. Then, there’s Fisher, sending cannon fire back at saban via a press conference.

Fisher’s commentary might have been the final straw for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wanting this public discussion to go away. It led to him banning SEC coaches from discussing the topic. Each coach was contacted by the commish on Thursday, too.

Before Sankey did so, the Rebels Head Coach was already letting his feelings be known as well. This retweet is classic Kiffin.

Apparently, Kiffin was following this closely. Check out this retweet:

And another…

So what does all of it mean despite Sankey’s order for all the SEC coaches to stay away from public disclosure about this issue? Well, for one, it just means that there’s going to be even more retweets from Kiffin, as well as reporters from across the country digging into this mess. It’s out there now, and there’s no putting the Genie back in the bottle.

Keep in mind, this upcoming season the Aggies and Crimson Tide actually do battle on the field. It will take place on Oct. 8 when A&M travels to Bama.

Oh, by the way, what’s the over/under on the number of security guards for Fisher when he and his Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide on Oct. 8? Anyone doubt that Kiffin will be happy to comment and/or retweet pics of how Fisher is treated in Tuscaloosa?

If anyone thought Kiffin needed security to head back to Knoxville, Tenn., well, that number of security guards might need to be surpassed for Fisher before he ever walks into Bryant-Denny Stadium. That’s going to be a hard topic for Kiffin to pass up no matter what Sankey declares as off limits.

Make no mistake, SEC Football will have a lot of interesting storylines this upcoming season, and the Saban versus Fisher battle is at the forefront of it all. Much to Kiffin’s amusement and Sankey’s displeasure.

