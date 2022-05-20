ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How Do IV Drips Work?

By Ciara Lucas
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Kj0Y_0fkvwWWn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkBCq_0fkvwWWn00

IV drips, also known as IV therapy , are growing in popularity among wellness-seekers. Gone are the days when you needed a doctor's order to receive an IV of nutrients. The general public can now receive it from the comfort of their homes, at a spa, or even a mobile clinic. According to Healthline , IV drips are advertised to come with a wide range of benefits including improved hydration, boosted immunity, and relief from hangovers.

The process is simple. Each session lasts between 30 to 45 minutes. A nurse places a catheter in a vein using a needle (per Bounce Hydration ). The catheter is attached to a bag containing the nutrition, typically an assortment of vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes.

Lindsay Slowiczek, a drug information pharmacist, tells Healthline , "This allows the nutrients to be absorbed quickly and directly into the bloodstream, a method that produces higher levels of the vitamins and minerals in your body than if you got them from food or supplements."

The treatment can be costly. According to Everyday Health , an IV drip session typically costs between $150 and $400. IV therapy is popular among celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigan, and Adele.

According to Cedars Sinai , there is little evidence that IV drips are effective. Dr. Debra Sullivan, a nurse educator, tells Healthline , "These treatments are usually not covered by insurance and are pretty pricey... so clients are likely to want the therapy to work since they just paid a lot of money for it."

What Are The Risks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQg4i_0fkvwWWn00

The health risks of IV therapy treatments are still being evaluated, but some medical experts express concern. Anne de la Hunty, a senior nutrition scientist for the British Nutrition Foundation, tells Harpers Bazaar , "Injecting anything into the bloodstream comes with risks such as air bubbles in the syringe that can transfer to the bloodstream, allergic reactions and infection, which are more likely to occur if the person administering the injection is not properly qualified."

There are also arguments that directly injecting nutrients into the bloodstream can be risky because it bypasses the body's ability to filter them. Registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Harris-Pincus explains to Health , "By taking IV vitamins you are bypassing your body's normal digestive process that has built-in safeguards for absorption, meaning you could end up with too much of some things."

Those in favor of IV drips say it provides a rapid way to receive nutrients and feel better. If you're considering the treatment, it's important to know exactly what is going into your body, but doctors say the same results can be achieved far more affordably through drinking fluids and eating healthy foods (per Cedar Sinai ). Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of Emergency Medicine at Cedars-Sinai says, "These treatments are mostly harmless and really just result in people making expensive urine."

Read this next: When You Drink Wine Every Night, This Is What Happens To Your Body

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Adele
Santa Clarita Radio

Phentermine Pills – Where Can I Get Phentermine To Lose Weight?

A healthy and safe weight loss calls for a balanced, low-calorie diet coupled with regular workouts. Adding to the equation, a plethora of supplements and drugs notably budge the scale for more effective and faster transformation. Phentermine is a prescription medicine that works in tandem with diet and exercise to...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Vitamin#Emergency Medicine#Everyday Health
biospace.com

Research Reveals Why You Shouldn't Take Ibuprofen With Blood Pressure Meds

There are new warnings being raised about combining ibuprofen with certain types of blood pressure medications. The combination may lead to permanent kidney damage. A new report from The University of Waterloo suggests that combining ibuprofen with a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for high blood pressure could place people at risk for kidney disease. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
Narbis

Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy