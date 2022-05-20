JPSO makes an arrest in Terrytown Facebook Market homicide investigation

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing a Mississippi woman who was meeting a seller she met on Facebook Market Place.

As The Times-Picayune reports , The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Daniel Tenner on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Morgan Tyrone.

The sheriff’s office says on April 10, Tyrone, and a 22-year-old woman with her toddler drove from Pascagoula, Mississippi to meet Tenner in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road in Terrytown to buy the cell phone he advertised online through Facebook Market.

The news report says that the police report that Tanner showed Tyrone the cell phone but then brandished a gun and demanded the money she had for the cell phone purchase. She reportedly pleaded with the gunman because of the child in the car, but then he shot her in the back of the head says the news report.

Tenner fled the scene and the unidentified 22-year-old woman who was with her toddler in the car flagged down a passer-by who called the police. Tyrone was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tenner was arrested on Tuesday and booked with first-degree murder on Thursday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.