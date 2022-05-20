Authorities identify Hammond HS graduation shooter

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish have identified the man they say opened fire on Hammond High School’s graduation ceremony Thursday night.

Southeastern Louisiana University Police Chief Michael Beckner said the gunman is 20-year-old Trent Thomas, a Hammond resident.

“Minutes after the incident took place, Southeastern University Police Department took Trent Thomas, age 20 of Hammond into custody and has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second-degree,” said Chief Beckner.

The victims were shot as people were leaving the SLU University Center, where the graduation ceremony had just concluded. A fourth person was injured in the chaos that followed.

“The victims unfortunately that were shot had absolutely nothing to do with it. All three of the people have been released from the hospital. The fourth victim is still in the hospital, listed as stable,” said Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron at a news press conference on Friday.