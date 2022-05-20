Memorial Day Concert to salute veterans; 1st since 2019

For the first time since 2019, the Oak Ridge Community Band will be performing a concert on Memorial Day.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Band has not played a Memorial Day concert the past two years, but this summer the band will perform a full series of four summer concerts on Memorial Day, July 4, Aug. 7, and on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Band members have always looked forward to the summer season of outdoor concerts held in A.K. Bissell Park, and this year’s Memorial Concert promises to be an outstanding program of patriotic music dedicated to veterans and to the men and women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. A special invitation from the Community Band is extended to all area veterans and military personnel to attend the Memorial Day Concert for recognition and a salute to them for their service to our country.

The Memorial Day concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the Performing Arts Pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There is no admission fee although donations are gratefully accepted to help offset band expenses. This is an outdoor performance, so the public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating, and a paved area is available for wheelchairs. A popular tradition at the Community Band summer concerts is Razzleberry's Ice Cream Lab, which provides refreshments for the audiences.

To honor and recognize our veterans and currently serving men and women, the Community Band will perform Bob Lowden’s arrangement of “Armed Forces Salute,” which incorporates the theme songs of the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and the Marines. All veterans and military personnel will be asked to stand during the part of the song that represents their branch of military service.

The Community Band will begin the Memorial Day program with our national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner," which will be followed by a program of patriotic and commemorative songs, including Robert Jager’s arrangement of the Revolutionary War march, “The World Turned Upside Down,” a medley of patriotic tunes in Thomas Knox’s “American Pageant,” Michael Kamen’s “Band of Brothers” with vocalist Brian Ensign, and Rossano Galante’s “The Falls.”

The audience will also enjoy hearing the band’s Dixieland Ensemble perform Jared Spears’s “At a Dixieland Jazz Funeral,” featuring soloists Kristi Younkin on clarinet, Tim Powers on tuba, Jim Hix on trumpet, and Don Batchelor on trombone. In addition, the program will include Paul Murtha’s “Benny Goodman: The King of Swing” with “Let’s Dance,” “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” Sing, Sing, Sing,” and “Moonglow.”

And no Memorial Day program would be complete without John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” march. So, make your plans to end the Memorial Day holiday weekend on a “high note” and enjoy the (unofficial) beginning of summer!

The Oak Ridge Community Band is directed by Shaun Salem and meets on Thursday evenings at the First Baptist Church for rehearsals. Area musicians, especially college and high school students, are invited to join us for our summer concert series and can call (865) 202-2773 for more information.

Barbara Gritzner is a longtime publicist for the Oak Ridge Community Band.