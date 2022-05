Shawn Lynn Bourland, 62, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

