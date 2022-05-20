Urban Prep celebrates 13th straight year of all seniors being accepted into college

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A local all-boys academy in the Loop, for the 13th year in a row, has seen its entire graduating class chosen by institutions of higher learning.

The 159 graduating seniors at Urban Prep Academies received acceptance offers from over 400 different colleges and Universities. The theme this year for the graduating class was “100% indomitable,” meaning impossible to subdue or defeat.

At a signing ceremony in Daley Plaza on Thursday, parents said they could not be more proud of their students’ achievement, many overcoming odds associated with low-income environments, and all pushing their own success throughout a pandemic.

