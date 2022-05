CLEVELAND — At the Stella Maris coffee shop, manager Kathleen Shea said every drink she pours is personal. Shea said she is marking 19 months in recovery. This Coffee Shop is on the Stella Maris campus. The center has provided transformational drug and alcohol treatment services to the people of Greater Cleveland since 1948. Shea said this job is perfect for her because it brings together both of her passions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO