The argument about a woman’s right to control her body is confusing to me. It seems to apply only when certain parts of society want it to. They say confession is good for the soul, so perhaps that’s why Randi Kreiss felt the need to share with us that she had an abortion (“Threat to choice has women on the march,” May 12-18). The following week, a reader shared that she’d had two abortions (“Randi’s ‘raised voice for women,’” May 19-25).

LYNBROOK, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO