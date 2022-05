Lake Charles Police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly shot at a vehicle that had seven people in it, wounding two. Haiti Jones, 21, was booked with six counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, five counts of Aggravated Assault with a firearm and two counts of Aggravated 2nd degree Battery. The injured, a two-year-old and an adult, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

