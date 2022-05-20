ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Republicans plan May 21 meet and greet

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Republican Central Committee will host a free GOP Candidate Meet-and-Greet 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the American Legion Hall, 58 Illinois 157, in...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

County board member wants prayer resolution

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County Board member asked for a resolution for prayer at the start of the meetings; and also asked for a resolution condemning a treaty dealing with pandemics that is being discussed by the World Health Organization this week. Aaron Messner, R-Granite City, asked the board to draft a resolution for the next meeting to institute an opening prayer.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County's Indian Captivity Story: What Really Happened to the Gillhams?

EDWARDSVILLE - At 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) Speaker Series will return to an in-person format. The June program will be held in the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville, directly across the street from the MCHS Library. The presenter, Library Research Manager Mary Z. Rose, will explore the facts about the only documented Indian captive narrative of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

COVID cases climbing in Riverbend

WOOD RIVER — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout the county and the region, as eflected in the latest data from the Madison County Health Department. After many weeks of low levels, Madison County now has a community level of medium, according to the MCHD's figures posted at https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/dashboards/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b .
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Stuart sets June 3 coffee

EDWARDSVILLE — State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host “Coffee With Katie” Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Goshen Coffee Roasters, 6120 Shoger Drive, Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheriff’s candidate says he’ll reject pension if elected

Jeff Larner, a Republican candidate for Madison County Sheriff, says if he is elected, he will not take a state-funded pension. Larner will be facing off against Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff, Major Jeff Connor in the June 28 primary. The Sheriff’s office will be up for grabs as long-time...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Alton bridge repair pact

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved an agreement and funding resolution with the city of Alton and Illinois Department of Transportation to provide $100,000 in matching funds for the repair of the Brown Street Bridge over Rock Spring Creek. The project includes inserting new precast box culverts into the existing structure, and extending those new box culverts, replacing the existing roadway, and new sidewalks and guardrails.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Missouri state lawmaker facing fraud charges named in new lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker charged with fraud involving medical treatments is facing a new lawsuit alleging she misled a patient about her medical treatment. Rep. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, is scheduled to go on trial next month on federal charges alleging she used fake stem cell treatments, misused pandemic aid and wrote illegal prescriptions.
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Hartford celebrates small town centennial

HARTFORD — The village's 100th birthday party was delayed by COVID for two years. Then heavy rain on Saturday made things rather soggy for the long-delayed celebration. But the community still commemorated its centennial with food, music, activities and fun.
HARTFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Fuel retailers: Pritzker political ad, lawmaker’s ‘good things’ comment show politics of pump sticker mandate

With the implementation of the mandated gas pump sticker announcing a delay in a gas tax increase looming, a pending lawsuit argues the legislative intent is political. Part of the state budget that begins July 1 is a delay in the annual gas tax increase, an estimated two cents a gallon. The delay is for six months with the expected increase taking effect at the pump Jan. 1 with another scheduled increase July 1, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Aldermen set new route for Juneteenth Freedom Ride

Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday approved the updated route for the planned proposed Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride in Alton. The June 18 event is organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need. Organizers are seeking street closures from Riverfront Park to Killion Park on June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride would complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

BVU honors Fisher

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Joseph Fisher of Staunton was named to Buena Vista University's Spring 2022 Dean's List. He was among more than 500 students named to the Dean's List this semester.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enterprise zone expansion moves forward

EDWARDSVILLE - An expansion of Madison County's Discovery Enterprise Zone to allow a number of development projects in Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Collinsville and Highland was approved by the County Board at Wednesday's meeting. The board approved a resolution supporting an amendment to the original ordinance creating the zone. If approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the expansion will add approximately one-third square mile to the Enterprise Zone.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Collinsville plans May 29 fireworks

COLLINSVILLE — A sesquicentennial celebration is planned in Collinsville May 29. The city will mark its 150th year with a Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration. Festivities start at 2 p.m. featuring music, food, and children’s activities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

UT Martin honors 2

MARTIN, Tennessee — Two area students have been included in University of Tennessee at Martin's Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls. To be eligible for the recognition a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
MARTIN, TN
The Telegraph

Grafton Music in the Park restarts Thursday

GRAFTON - Music in the Park is set to return to Grafton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The free weekly concert series will bring performers to The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. from May 26 through Aug. 11.  Spectators are welcomed to bring lawn chairs and picnic blanket near the park's gazebo overlooking the Mississippi River. Several restaurants and taverns also will be open on Thursday nights during the concerts. This year's line-up kicks off with Scott and Karl on May 26 and concludes Aug. 11 with Tanglefoot.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
814K+
Views
