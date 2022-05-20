Republicans plan May 21 meet and greet

Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday approved the updated route for the planned proposed Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride in Alton. The June 18 event is organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need. Organizers are seeking street closures from Riverfront Park to Killion Park on June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride would complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration.

ALTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO